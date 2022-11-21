Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 21

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:47 a.m.:

12:05 a.m: At least 437 children are among the more than 8,300 civilians who have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February, the country’s prosecutor general said on Saturday, The New York Times reported.

Andriy Kostin, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, said that in addition, more than 11,000 civilians had been injured. But he added that the true numbers were likely to be far higher. Ukrainian officials do not have access to areas occupied by Russian forces in the south and east of the country that Russian forces.

In a report published on Nov. 14, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said that 408 children were among 6,557 people killed since the invasion began and 750 others were among 10,074 injured, though it, too, said the true figures were “certainly higher.” Its data showed that March had been the conflict’s deadliest month.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.