Light night for Mound Christmas Tree – The City of Edinburgh Council

The lights of Edinburgh’s iconic Christmas tree on the Mound have been turned on ahead of Edinburgh’s Christmas opening later this week.

During a special ceremony earlier this evening, Lord Provost Robert Aldridge joined Natalia Antonia Golis, Deputy County Convener with other representatives of Vestland County Council and the Norwegian Consulate to do the honours.

Together they lit the lights of the tree, traditionally gifted by the citizens of Hordaland, now part of Vestland, to mark the help given by the Scots to Norway during WWII.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of Edinburgh-based company Bernard Hunter Cranes being involved in the installation of the iconic 60ft tree and their representatives joined the special ceremony.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Capital as Edinburgh’s Christmas festival gets underway on Friday and a number of community light switch on events will be taking place across the city.

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, said:

Edinburgh’s famous Christmas tree is a fixture on the Mound every winter and the switch on of the lights signals the start for the festive season for me.

For over 30 years now, the city has enjoyed the wonderful gift of a tree from the people of Hordaland and Vestland County Council in thanks for support Scotland gave to Norway during World War II. It is truly a wonderful symbol of this special bond of friendship between Norway and Scotland, and I am delighted we are able to mark the start of the City’s festive period together this year in person. I would like to thank the citizens of Vestland, for their continuing generosity and friendship over so many years.

Natalia Antonia Golis, Deputy County Convener Vestland County Council, said: