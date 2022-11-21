Lilyhammer: Netflix’s last-minute deal allows the show to remain on the platform

The 2012 dramedy stars Steven Van Zandt from The Sopranos as Frank Tagliano, a former mafia leader who is transported to rural Norway under the Witness Protection Program . The series follows Tagliano ‘s new existence as the sole American in a sea of Norwegian leaders who are transported to rural Norway under the Witness Protection Program. The series follows Tagliano’s new existence as the sole American in a sea of Norwegians. Eilif Skodvin and Anne Bjornstad developed Lilyhammer , which also stars Steinar Sagen Tommy Karlsen , Marian Saastad Ottesen, Fridtjov Sheim, Nils Jrgen Kaalstad, and Robert Skjaerstad.

Van Zandt stated that Lilyhammer was not just the first original programme on Netflix but also the first international production, with subtitles and an entirely Norwegian cast and crew save for him, helping to create Netflix as the first truly multinational entertainment corporation.

Lilyhammer’s tenth anniversary was previously recognized by Netflix, with co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos remarking on the series’ influence on the company.



Sarandos said that, in retrospect, Lilyhammer was an unusual pick for our debut program. But it succeeded because it was a highly personal narrative that we were able to share with the rest of the world. The humour and references worked locally, while the series’ more global themes carried themselves flawlessly. He also expressed gratitude to Lilyhammer and Stevie Van Zandt for initiating this fantastic ten-year adventure.

