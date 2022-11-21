List of conditions and benefits that qualify for free prescriptions

Meanwhile, people may also qualify for free prescriptions if they are on a low income or certain benefits depending on their circumstances.

Britons should also qualify for free prescriptions if they are under 16, in full-time education or have a war pension exemption certificate.

Anyone who doesn’t qualify for free prescriptions should consider investing in a Pre Payment Certificate (PPC)) which enables people to purchase as many NHS prescriptions as they need throughout the year for £108.10.

Someone who relies on two prescriptions a month could save more than £100 a year – to find out more about PPC people should go to the NHS website.