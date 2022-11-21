Looking out for pets during Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and so is your pet – as they are looking at all the food you are preparing for your annual celebration.

With that in mind, Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets, is reminding pet owners that not only can some thanksgiving foods be toxic to your pet, but table scraps and extra treats can also add up quickly.

According to Trupanion veterinarian, Dr. Sarah Nold, two of the main risks of feeding human food to dogs- aside from toxicity with certain foods-include gastrointestinal (GI) upset and bad canine behavior. Even if your dog doesn’t get sick from eating “people food,” giving them food off of the dining table can encourage begging and other unwanted behaviors, which can be tough to shake once established.

With this in mind, Nold says the following food items can be okay for dogs to eat on occasion, in small amounts:

Turkey – lean, light meat without seasoning or sauces

Pumpkin – plain (no butter or seasoning) canned, or cooked pumpkin

Potatoes – cooked, plain (mashed or cubed form without butter or seasoning)

Yams – cooked, plain

Rice – cooked, plain

Green beans – plain canned, frozen, cooked, or fresh (trimmed)

Corn – always removed from cob, plain canned, frozen, cooked, or fresh

Marshmallows – plain and untoasted, never sugar-free (this can contain xylitol)

In addition to only serving your pet plain items off of the “safe” list in small quantities, here are 7 holiday foods that you should avoid giving to dogs at all costs:

Anything with garlic, chives, onions or scallions (this includes most stuffing)

Raisins, currants, grapes

Cranberry sauce

Fatty or dark turkey meat

Pie

Gravy

Chocolate, Cookies and Candy (any sugary human treats)

Whether or not you decide to give your pup some treats this season, take caution regarding holiday dishes and leftovers in general.