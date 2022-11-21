“Love Is Blind” Stars SK Alagbada And Raven Ross Have Broken Up Amid Those Cheating Accusations

Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have officially split — and it definitely sounds like it’s messy.
The couple met while filming season three of the show and got engaged after getting to know each other in the pods.
While SK ultimately said “I don’t” at the altar, the couple reconnected after filming ended to give their relationship a shot in the real world.
Two separate women shared videos on TikTok, alleging that they had unknowingly been with SK while he was dating Raven.
According to the women, SK told them that his relationship with Raven wasn’t real — and he even took one woman to Europe where he allegedly told her that he had done it all for money.
While Raven initially appeared to brush off the allegations, things took a turn after the second woman came forward.
Raven has now deleted all traces of SK from her Instagram and the couple made a joint announcement that they have split.
“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Stories.
They continued, “Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.”
While it’s unclear exactly why lawyers are involved in the split, the former couple went on to thank fans for their support.
“Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything,” they concluded.
So while SK and Raven have gone their separate ways, it sounds like the drama is only just getting started.
We’ll keep you posted if there are any updates!
