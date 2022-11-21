Lowest price on AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Black Friday is just a few days away on Friday, November 25 but the deals will be popping up all week long. Amazon has just released one of the best deals we’ve seen on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). Right now, you can scoop the new buds for the lowest price on the web.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $199.99
Typically $249, the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro can be had for just $199.99 for Amazon Prime subscribers ahead of Black Friday 2022—that’s a 20% savings.
►Holiday gift guide 2022:The best gift ideas to check everyone off your list!
►Black Friday 2022:The year’s biggest sales are happening now, we’ve rounded up the best deals for you to shop
Why we love the Apple AirPods Pro
Our testers found that these 2nd-generation AirPods have a battery life of up to six hours with active noise-cancelation on, seven hours without, and up to 30 hours with the charging case.
“It took three years, but the new AirPods Pro got the upgrade we’ve been waiting for,” our managing editor for tech writes in his review.
“While the design may seem stagnant, Apple has created both a familiar face and a notable reinvention of the original ‘best’ earbuds. If there’s a better pair of earbuds for overall usability and value out there, I haven’t found them. If you have an iPhone, these are the buds to buy.”
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $199.99
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide
- Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year’s biggest shopping event
- Black Friday sales: 45 best Black Friday sales to shop now
- Amazon Black Friday sale: Shop top deals on tech, home goods, toys and fashion
- Walmart Black Friday sale: 45+ deals on Shark, Apple, Keurig and Vizio
- Best Buy Black Friday sale: Save on Sony, Nikon, Samsung and HP
- Target Black Friday sale: Discounts on air fryers, furniture, smart tech and more
- Lowe’s Black Friday sale: Shop markdowns on GE, Kobalt and Craftsman
- Nordstrom Black Friday sale: 40+ deals on Zella, Adidas and Tory Burch
- Samsung Black Friday sale: Savings on smartphones, appliances and TVs
- Wayfair Black Friday sale: 50+ best deals on Martha Stewart, KitchenAid and Dyson
- Black Friday TV deals: Shop discounts on LG, TCL, Hisense and Samsung screens
- Black Friday Apple deals: Save on Apple watches, laptops and headphones
- Black Friday toy deals: 50+ best toy deals on Lego, Barbie and Nerf
- Black Friday appliance deals: 40+ best appliance deals on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool
- Black Friday laptop deals: 20+ laptop deals at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy
- Black Friday mattress deals: Save on mattresses on Leesa, Nectar and Purple
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
Source link