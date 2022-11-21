Lowest price on AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday is just a few days away on Friday, November 25 but the deals will be popping up all week long. Amazon has just released one of the best deals we’ve seen on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). Right now, you can scoop the new buds for the lowest price on the web.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $199.99

Typically $249, the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro can be had for just $199.99 for Amazon Prime subscribers ahead of Black Friday 2022—that’s a 20% savings.

Why we love the Apple AirPods Pro

Our testers found that these 2nd-generation AirPods have a battery life of up to six hours with active noise-cancelation on, seven hours without, and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

“It took three years, but the new AirPods Pro got the upgrade we’ve been waiting for,” our managing editor for tech writes in his review.

“While the design may seem stagnant, Apple has created both a familiar face and a notable reinvention of the original ‘best’ earbuds. If there’s a better pair of earbuds for overall usability and value out there, I haven’t found them. If you have an iPhone, these are the buds to buy.”

