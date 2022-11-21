Machine Gun Kelly’s Spike Suit Was The Real Winner At The American Music Awards

However, in typical MGK style, his look was a bit peculiar, as he hit the red carpet in his very best Pinhead cosplay.
Can you see the difference? Yeah, me either.
The one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana suit was covered in spikes made of gunmetal, which made it hard for the singer to get close to anyone, let alone put his arms by his sides as he posed for pictures. However, he did manage to sit down for a few seconds to take a pic with Lionel Richie. RIP to his poor butt cheeks.
While accepting the award of Favorite Rock Artist, MGK took a few moments to express how the suit was “hard to pee in,” which makes sense because of, ya know, the actual weapons sticking out of it.
The “Bloody Valentine” singer then took to Instagram after the awards show to give a shoutout to his inspiration for the look, which turned out to be a sea urchin. “Do you guys sea what I was goin’ for?” He wrote. And honestly, I see the vision and respect it immensely.
Never change, MGK, never change.
Source link