Macy’s Parade Metaverse Experience to Feature Virtual Galleries from Five NFT Projects – NFTgators

Macy’s has launched a parade metaverse experience to celebrate this year’s Thanksgiving.

The event will invite fans to vote for five NFT projects for Macy’s Parade balloon for the 2023 holiday.

The experience will launch on the OnCyber metaverse and will be accessible via the web and mobile.

Macy’s has launched a metaverse experience to commemorate its 96th Thanksgiving celebrations. The US retailer has announced the Parade Metaverse Experience, an immersive event that will invite fans to raise funds for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America no-profit organisation.

Fans will also be allowed to vote for five non-fungible tokens (NFT) projects to be featured on Macy’s Parade balloon for the 2023 holiday. The experience is launching on the OnCyber metaverse platform and will be accessible via desktop and mobile platforms on macys.com/nft.

The experience will include virtual galleries from five NFT projects, giving the fans an opportunity to choose the first-ever Macy’s NFT parade balloon.

An NFT is a blockchain-based digital file representing proof of ownership of an artwork, a JPEG, a collectible, or virtual merchandise among other use cases.

“As we countdown to the 96th Macy’s Parade, we are excited to bring this spectacle once again to the web3 virtual landscape with a fun experience that empowers our fans, collectors and our highly engaged Discord community,” said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Our genesis collection of Parade NFTs last year was so successful that we wanted to give our digital community the opportunity to select a native NFT design to be transformed into a real-world Macy’s Parade balloon, while also creating an opportunity to raise critical funds for our partner Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.”

The virtual galleries are selected from some of the leading blue-chip NFT collections including Boss Beauties, Cool Cats, gmoney, SupDucks and VeeFriends.

The virtual event begins on this year’s Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. EST through Sunday, December 4 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winning project from the vote will become an in-real-life balloon for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2023.

Macy’s has promised digital collectibles to the first 100,000 fans participating in the vote. The parade metaverse event is produced in collaboration with agency Media.Monks and Transparent House.

