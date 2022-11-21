Man loses £2,500 in ‘devastating’ scam

Mr Allan, who had been saving up for a year for a new van, thought he was getting a good deal when he turned to Facebook Marketplace. He has warned others “if it’s too good to be true, it probably is”.
He said: “I’d wanted a van for a while, I had a dream of converting it into a campervan. I came across this as a relatively cheap price for what it was and I couldn’t believe my eyes.”
After messaging the seller about it, he was sent a link to a website where he found an email address to contact.
Mr Allan was then told the van, which had reportedly been repossessed and bought at an auction, was still available, but it was in Scotland.
He said: “I did a HPI check on the vehicle and it came back fine and I spoke to the guy on the phone, the advert was then taken down from Facebook.
“I was told I could buy the van outright but when I asked if I could put a couple hundred down as a deposit until I see it, he said I would have to pay £2,500, but that it was fully refundable.
“Included in that would be the delivery fee. He sent me an invoice and everything seemed legit, but later that day someone said they spotted it on a scam page. At first, the guy was compliant when I asked for a refund and sent a form for me.”
But to this day, Mr Allan said he is still waiting for the refund. Despite contacting Action Fraud and his bank, Mr Allan has not received any money back.
“It’s devastating. It’s not a nice feeling knowing you’ve been scammed,” he told the Liverpool Echo.
He continued: “Knowing someone has access to your hard earned money and you’ve been taken advantage of is just disgusting.
“In a time where everyone should be helping and supporting one another, you’ve got people preying on the innocent and vulnerable and it’s only going to get worse. It’s not as if I’ve lost a couple of hundred quid, I’ve lost over two grand.
“I’m just so lucky to have had that money in my savings, but I’d been saving up for a while. There are some people out there who are living pay cheque to pay cheque. I’d just urge them to be very, very careful with who they send money to and who they buy from.
“We shouldn’t have to, but this is where we are. If it looks too good to be true, then it probably is.”
According to experts at Scams.info, in 2021, the number of people around the world shopping online hit 2.14 billion. During that same year, more than 35 percent of all scams worldwide were online shopping scams.
Santander has issued a warning and suggested how Britons can stay safe online.
Fraudsters are very clever and convincing, but Santander has laid out some “warning signs” that could help people Identify them in the future.
On their website it states the warning signs are:
- An item that is advertised as priced under the recommended selling value – does it sound too good to be true?
- The seller makes extra effort in communication to push the sale through.
- The buyer sends you more money than they need to pay for the item, asking you to return the difference.
- A seller you don’t know and trust asks you to use ‘PayPal Friends & Family’ service or to pay for goods by bank transfer.
Facebook Marketplace is a great way to buy and sell locally, but Britons are reminded to “be cautious” when buying an item that you can’t see in person.
The website displays: “The seller may be using a fake profile, or if they have a website, it may not show their own buyer and seller protection information.
“Buying this way is high risk.”
They offered some suggestions on how people can best protect themselves.
Even if there are no warning signs, Santander recommends considering buying from a reputable buying site such as eBay, Airbnb, Autotrader or Gumtree, and sticking to the advice and process they’ve provided.
Shoppers should never communicate outside the site. Another thing is that individuals should avoid paying in cash, or by direct money transfer where they can pay with secure payment methods, such as PayPal or their credit card.
When buying a large item such as a car, it is important to make sure to see the item in person before making any payment.
People should be wary of accepting payment for goods by cheque and never send personal or financial details by email.
Lastly, Britons should research the seller and site and always read the reviews.
Check several review sites and compare them. This helps rule out any fake reviews left by fraudsters.
