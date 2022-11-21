Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert says £80 Boots box is worth £330





With gifting season approaching, many are looking for ways to get ahead on Christmas shopping whilst also saving money and treating themselves, and the Boots set is a handy purchase with 25 products included.

The Boots Beauty Showstopper box contains a selection of 25 products, with 15 full sized products and 10 minis which are ideal for travel. Boots states that the products included are worth £330, saving customers over 75 percent, and the MoneySavingExpert team checked and verified that the items would cost £326.66 if bought individually. The variety of products in the box includes some premium brands, with cosmetics and skincare from Liz Earle, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Too Faced and Elizabeth Arden, alongside twenty other brands. The Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara is worth £25 alone, and the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb is worth £20, which combined are already worth over half the cost of the box, without even considering all of the other products.

The Boots Beauty Showstopper Box launched on November 11, and while it is currently still in stock online, anyone who wants to buy one will need to be quick.

Last year's version of the box sold out quickly, and the Showstopper box may not be restocked once it's gone, so those who miss out will have to wait another year to purchase the annual box, missing out on the £330 worth of product this year. Full Contents:

• Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base 15ml • Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base 15ml • Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 75ml • Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser + Cotton Cloth 30ml • Phillip Kingsley Egyptian Jasmine & Mandarin Elasticizer 150ml • Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Scented Candle 25g • Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Loose Setting Powder 6g • Kylie by Kylie Jenner Matte Liquid Lip – shades 802 Candy K, 402 Mary Jo K, 601 Ginger, 309 Bunny (product shades may vary, only 1 shade included) • The INKEY List Retinol Serum 30ml • Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat in Hot Cherry 9ml • Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara 8ml • Iconic London Mini Illuminator 2.8ml • KVD Beauty Mini Tattoo Liner 0.2ml • This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 5ml • NUDESTIX Magnetic Luminous Eye Colour Pencil in Nudity 2.8g • Patchology FlashMasque Hydrate Sheet Mask • The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors +HA 30ml • Sanctuary Spa Ruby Oud Natural Oils Melting Pearl Body Butter 300ml • Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour® Cream Skin Protectant 5ml • Clarins Beauty Flash Balm 15ml • Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Deluxe 15ml • Pixi Glow Tonic 100ml • Byoma Creamy Jelly Cleanser 175ml • ARKIVE The All Day Everyday Shampoo 60ml • ARKIVE The All Day Everyday Conditioner 60ml • Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler + Elasticity Anti-Ageing Eye Cream with SPF15 15ml • Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Repair Cream 10ml

Those who’ve purchased the box have started to leave reviews on the Boots website, with some customers praising the value. Julie said: ”I missed out on this last year and so happy to have purchased it this year. Lots of great items which I can’t wait to try. Happy Xmas to me!!” Kj2910 also added: ”First time purchasing the show stopper box, glad I did. Googled all the individual items and have saved a fortune. Apart from the Kylie lipstick in ginger (too dark for me) everything else is amazing. Even better to get the points added too.” Boots also offers free standard delivery on orders over £25, which the box would qualify for.

