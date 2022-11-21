Mavis M. (Thimke) Rindt

Mavis M. Rindt, age 94, of Shawano, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Mavis was born in the Town of Belle Plaine on July 20, 1928, to the late George and Effie (Fink) Thimke. She was confirmed in 1943 in the United Methodist Church and has been a lifelong member. Mavis attended Ainsworth and Sunny Hill schools before graduating from Shawano High School with the class of 1946. On October 15, 1949, Mavis was united in marriage to Norman G. Rindt. Norman and Mavis celebrated 69 years of marriage before Norman’s passing in 2018. Mavis worked for a variety of banking institutions before she and her husband purchased their farm. Active in community activities, she was a former member of the Flour Queens Shawano County Home Club and the Shawano County Historical Society. For many years, Mavis enjoyed sewing rag rugs and working on her own and other family’s genealogy. Her grandchildren lived next door and she loved spending time with them.

Mavis is survived by her son, Mike (Patty) Rindt; grandchildren, Reagan Rindt and Riley (Melissa) Rindt; a great grandson, Austin; and her brother, James (Barbara) Thimke. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Mavis is preceded in death by her husband, Norman; her parents; and two sisters and their husbands, Lillian and Silas Darling and Betty and Vernon Ainsworth.

A funeral service for Mavis will be held at The United Methodist-Church on the Hill on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11:00am with Rev. Daniel Kim officiating. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery will follow the service. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30am until the time of the service. Memorials may be directed to the Church on the Hill or the Shawano County Historical Society.