MCU: The 10 Best Tweets About Wanda & Vision’s Relationship

With the latest announcement of mutants existing in the MCU, Wanda Maximoff actor Elizabeth Olsen is hoping for a Scarlet Witch and X-Men crossover.





After the success of WandaVision, fans fell in love with Wanda and Vision, and their dynamic. Naturally, they took to Twitter to express their love and thoughts.

Wanda And Vision

Wanda and Vision don’t make much sense on paper to most fans. One is a robot, created as a result of Tony Stark’s engineering, and The Mind Stone. The other is a telekinetic witch who can manipulate energy and power. However, something works between them.

Still, viewers couldn’t help but comment on the unusual nature of the relationship. At first, they didn’t seem like they would work, but as time went on, and thanks to WandaVision, they quickly became fan favorites.

Darcy Is The Biggest Fan

The lovable Darcy Lewis was a surprise guest on WandaVision, and fans grew to like her even more. Darcy has cemented herself as a fan favorite since her appearances in the Thor movies and her natural humorous nature.

She once again proved herself as a fan favorite and deeply relatable during her time on WandaVision, especially her reactions to Wanda and Vision and their relationship. Darcy Lewis was often the one who tried to give Wanda the benefit of the doubt and was always rooting for the two of them to have their happy ending.

Wanda As A Mom

One of the biggest plot twists in WandaVision was Wanda having her twin boys, Billy and Tommy. Viewers were quick to note however how it all happened in the blink of an eye.

There was no explanation, nor any real time for fans to digest the information, as Wanda was pregnant and had the twins in the span of a few episodes. Vision was just as taken aback as the viewers by the speed of the process, as he commented on it several times.

RIP Vision

Not only did Wanda have to watch Vision die three times, but the audience did as well. Fans were still reeling from Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War, and had to witness yet another Vision death at the end of WandaVision.

Many took to Twitter to express their grief, and frustration, at watching the same character die over and over again, with some even saying they understood why Wanda tried to live in denial for as long as she did.

Living In Denial

Wanda’s creation of Westview came as a traumatic response, and an attempt to live in denial. Once this was revealed to the viewers, the rest of the series had hidden messages or callbacks to her most traumatic moments, including Vision’s death.

Wanda tried desperately to act like everything was fine, even when she was constantly being reminded of the heartbreak of reality. The most difficult moments for her to cope with were mentions of Vision’s death, especially when she was forced to see Vision as he truly remains outside of Westview. Even though she tried to deny it, everything was clearly not fine.

Vision’s Note

Despite being a robot, Vision has evolved into one of the most emotionally mature characters in the MCU. This was proven time and time again throughout WandaVision, especially in the note he left Wanda.

The note that he left talked in detail about how he felt for Wanda, and how much he loved her. It was too much for some fans, who were still trying to process his death. Hearing him talk about Wanda with so much affection had viewers in tears, unable to concentrate on anything but the note.

Keeping Them Safe

Although WandaVision focused primarily on Wanda post-Thanos, fans were still talking about the trauma and loss both of them faced at the hands of Thanos.

Many fans were quick to point out that it was too late to warn them, as Vision was already dead and Wanda was already traumatized. WandaVision seemed to ignite the love for Wanda and Vision, who up until this point were often seen as secondary characters. Fans wish they could have saved Vision, and Wanda, from Thanos’ rampage.

Happier Episodes

The first two episodes of WandaVision may have been a little confusing when they first dropped, but after viewers watched the entire season, they were quick to return to those installments.

The first few episodes were happier than the later ones and focused on Wanda and Vision living a happy life as a married couple. Although there were uncertain things happening in the background, as a whole they were much more upbeat than the last few episodes.

Royal Couples

As previously mentioned, Wanda and Vision haven’t always been fan favorites. Although they’ve both been in the MCU for a while, after being introduced in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, they were often underused and not shown much in the movies.

However, WandaVision changed most MCU fans’ perspectives on them. After the success of the show, and Wanda’s appearance in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, they’ve become fan favorites, and one of the royal couples in the MCU.

Indestructible Head

Wanda’s denial is clear throughout the whole of the series, but especially so when she talks about Vision and his “indestructible head.” Fans who have seen Avengers: Infinity War will know that this is a direct reference to how he died when Wanda had to destroy the stone in his head, and then again at the hands of Thanos.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to talk about their pain, and confusion, at Wanda’s comment, given that at the time the true nature of Westview had not been revealed.

