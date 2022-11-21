Categories
Meeting John Lennon Taught Paul McCartney an Important Life Lesson

Paul McCartney and John Lennon grew up in Liverpool but had different upbringings. McCartney came from a large family, while Lennon came from a small, broken home. The two became fast friends despite their differences and later formed The Beatles. McCartney said his friendship with Lennon taught him an important lesson about one’s upbringing. 

Paul McCartney was raised by a large family

John Lennon and Paul McCartney attend a press conference
John Lennon and Paul McCartney | Bettmann / Contributor

McCartney grew up in a large, working-class family in Liverpool, England. He was raised by a family of 5 but had many aunts, uncles, and cousins, who were pivotal parts of his childhood. In an interview on the Smartless podcast, McCartney shared the fond memories he has of his family and said they are a crucial aspect of who he is now. 

