Meghan and Harry fired warning over ‘increasingly boring’ work





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of “clinging on to the royals” despite their decision to step down as full-time working members of the Firm. Royal commentator Angela Levin argued the Royal Family, by allowing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step down as its senior members, allowed the pair to gain more freedom to pursue the work they preferred and earn their own money.

However, the Sussexes have repeatedly mentioned the Royal Family or the institution of monarchy in their interviews over the past months. Asked if, by often speaking about their experiences within the Firm, Meghan and Harry are risking people will get bored of them, the author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, told Express.co.uk: “I think it’s extremely boring, if that’s the only way they can earn money, by complaining and behaving like victims, I feel very sorry for them. “If that’s all they got to sell, I think they must be disappointed in themselves. “They haven’t really moved on, I imagine, in the way they wanted.

“They wanted freedom, they wanted their own money – they were given that opportunity and yet they are clinging on to the royals but in a very negative way. “It’s a very peculiar way to continue your life like that, you need to move on.” Following their decision to step down as working royals, Harry and Meghan retained their full titles but were barred from using their HRH styles publicly when it comes to financial endeavours. The commentator, who in 2017 also interviewed the Duke of Sussex for her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince, added: “It’s just getting increasingly boring, here they go again moaning when they are living in a mansion with 16 bathroom and people around the world are finding life very difficult, here they are complaining. It’s just ridiculous.” READ MORE: Meghan and Harry to be honoured for ‘heroic’ stance against Firm

Meghan and Prince Harry officially stood down as working royals in the spring of 2020. The pair have since launched their own organisation, Archewell – which comprises a non-profit foundation and two productions powerhouses – have tied links with a number of organisations working on causes close to their hearts as well as struck a number of profitable deals. Among them is one with Penguin Random House for a memoir penned by Prince Harry which, titled Spare, promises “raw, unflinching honesty” to readers. While the content of this book, to be released on January 10 worldwide, remains under wraps, the Duke of Sussex will likely speak among other issues of his grief following the death of his mother Princess Diana when he was just a teenager. DON’T MISS

However, news of the memoir has sparked concerns among commentators it could include more allegations or criticism against the Firm or its members similar to the ones raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in early 2021. The royal also criticised the Firm and the upbringing he was given by King Charles III during the mental health series he co-created, The Me You Can’t See, released by Apple TV+ in May last year. The fifth-in-line to the throne is expected to open up also in front of the cameras for a rumoured docu-series for Netflix, with which the Sussexes struck a multi-year deal in 2020. The programme, which hasn’t yet officially been announced by either Archewell or Netflix, is expected to be directed by Liz Garbus and to be focused on “our story”, as Meghan told Variety magazine in October.

Asked about her collaboration with the award-winning director, Meghan said: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.” In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also announced a multi-year deal with audio streaming platform Spotify. Since late August, the Duchess has been leading the podcast series titled Archetypes, during which she has been at times seemingly hitting out at the Firm or the British press.

