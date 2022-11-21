Meghan and Harry ‘rather cute’ in new video honouring Elton John





The livestream concert shows musical icon Elton John in his final North American show. Body language expert Judi James spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry conveyed their love for the star – and each other – in their message.

Elton John was a close friend of Princess Diana during her lifetime, and even sang at her funeral in 1997. Almost two decades later, in 2018, he performed at Harry and Meghan’s wedding. In 2017, Harry had spent some time with the singer in Sicily, who “could tell he was totally in love”, Elton told Lorraine. In their video tribute to Elton, Harry honoured his friend while Meghan beamed. READ MORE: Meghan and Kate’s ‘signal poses’ show tension – pictures

He stated: “Thank you for, thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades. “Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum, thank you for being our friend, thank you for being a friend to our kids. “Thank you for entertaining people right around the world. Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig – we know that. “Um, but, we love you, and congratulations on an incredible career.” DON’T MISS…

Speaking about the couple’s body language gestures, Judi stated: “This is a very sweet and rather cute body language appearance from Harry and Meghan, who go into loving family mode to send their wishes to Elton John. “Standing close and clearly attentive to each other as they speak they use tie signs signals to make this the kind of smooth, on-screen double-act that you might see from Holly and Phil.” Their natural, in-sync dynamic is one in which “one speaks to the camera while the other sends out positive listening signals to compliment the communication”. Prince Harry added a truly personal touch to the message by thanking him for his undying friendship with his mother, Diana, in addition to his service to music. READ MORE: Meghan Markle copies Kate’s signature royal pose – ‘intentional’

Judi continued: “Harry’s is the more personal message as he references that Elton was ‘…a friend to my mum…’.” However, the mention of his mother caused Harry to look to his wife for guidance, according to the expert. She observed: “This emotional content makes him run out of steam for a second and he eye-checks Meghan as though happy to pass the baton on.” But rather than take the lead in this instance, Judi suggested that Meghan used some supportive gestures that willed him to carry on.

She said: “Her returned eye contact and nods and smiles signal non-verbal approval and encouragement for him to continue.” While Meghan does not speak during the clip, her facial expressions and body language signals more than make up for this. “Meghan’s returned smile to camera is wide and cheery after endorsing Harry’s message. “Harry throws in a ‘Love you’, rolling his eyes to the ceiling and Meghan acts as though that message of love is both for and from her too, performing a cute-looking head tilt that is a gesture of likability, leaning her head on Harry’s shoulder and blowing a kiss as Harry responds with a wide, happy beam.”

