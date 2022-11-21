Meghan and Harry’s lush £5.2m 12-seater private jet with mood lighting





Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, returned home to LA, along with their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, after the final day of Jubilee celebrations on Sunday, June 5, and they were pictured as they arrived via private jet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit marked the royal’s first time in the UK as a couple since stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

Meghan and Harry have stepped back from royalty, but that does not mean they have become strangers to luxury. According to the MailOnline, the Duke and Duchess opt to fly in a lavish 12-seater Cessna jet when they choose to fly privately. The Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign plane is reportedly decked with state-of-the-art interiors, including spacious bathrooms, mood lighting, comfortable leather seats, and onboard WiFi with executive desks. The Sussexes likely chose to fly via private jet for ease and comfort, given it was their children's first long-haul flight to the UK. Their Cessna plane's mechanics are custom designed to ensure "smooth and safe flights", including high-functioning carbon brakes, fuel efficiency, and a powerful electrical navigation system to ensure seamless flying. According to Liberty Jet, Harry and Meghan's private jet currently retails for around $6.5million (roughly £5.2million). However, this fee does not include the price to hire a pilot who is qualified to fly the private jet. It is not known whether the royal couple have purchased it themselves or if they hire it for their transatlantic journeys.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously been accused of hypocrisy having spoken of "making a difference" to the future of the planet and the need for "urgent intervention", but appearing to then increase their own carbon footprint through the use of private jets. Their 12-seater plane reportedly includes plush seats, spreads of fine cuisine, huge bathrooms and personal television monitors. The Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign plane can also hit top speeds of 592mph. Meghan and Harry's plane is so luxurious that it reportedly has spacious bathrooms big enough for passengers to change clothes and LED lighting which has a dimmer switch for passenger comfort. The plane's mechanics are also specially designed to ensure "smooth and safe flights". This includes top-of-the-range carbon brakes, a variable gear system that changes the flaps for the best flight angle and engines that minimise noise. Pictures emerged in 2019 of Harry, Meghan and Archie boarding the £15million private jet in Nice after three days at Sir Elton John's home.

After impressing Meghan and Harry with her spectacular lemon and elderflower cake for their wedding in May 2018, Claire Ptak and her team at Violet Cakes were entrusted with the special assignment of making their daughter Lilibet Diana’s first birthday cake. The baker opted to make a delicious strawberry buttercream floral cake. Prince William and Kate Middleton have also taken private jets in the past, including for their royal tour to the Caribbean earlier this year. The Prince and Princess of Wales took an 11-hour flight on a private jet, which was decked out with plush seating and a VIP area. The RAF Voyager is used by the UK Government, but it’s made available to the Royal Family when they travel abroad in an official capacity. The jet has a spacious VIP section reserved solely for the most important people on the plane, with lie-flat seats, curtains for privacy and two passenger cabins. Government officials can travel in the central business class seating section of the jet which has 58 chairs. Members of the press and TV crews are sat in the economy class seating section at the back of the plane, which has 100 seats.

