Meghan Markle called out for ability to ‘cry from left eye’





Meghan Markle has been called out after she was photographed with one tear on her cheek at the Queen’s funeral. Royal author Angela Levin has claimed the Duchess was acting and pointed to a previous interview of Meghan where she cried in seconds for the camera. The 2014 video showed the former actress at the exclusive Soho House Toronto saying how she can make herself cry “so well”.

“You hate this monarchy, you don’t want to come, you don’t want anything to do with it and yet you’re hanging on to the titles and arguing non-stop for titles with your children, why?” In reference to the 2014 clip, Meghan is filmed being asked off camera: “Can you make yourself cry?” Meghan, clad in a white shirt and black leather skirt, responds enthusiastically, and says: “Oh I can do that so well! “Oh my god it’s crazy. They’re like, Meghan, one tear, left eye, go!”

Mr Sacerdoti said: “I always think it’s best to try to take things at face value and give people the benefit of the doubt, especially at difficult moments like those involving grief or the loss of a family member. “And when that family is Her Majesty the Queen, and with all the tensions within the family, it’s fair to assume that if you have to act out your grief in such a public way, whoever you are, you may find it very difficult, you may well be sad. “And so I don’t think it’s fair to accuse people of faking when we have no reason or evidence to suggest that that’s the case. “And I will say that she also has spoken in the past about how lovely the Queen was in welcoming her to the family.”

Like Loading...