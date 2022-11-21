Microsoft Confirms Call of Duty will be Added to Xbox Game Pass » Expat Guide Turkey

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer made new statements about the Activision Blizzard deal and the future of Call of Duty. Microsoft plans to add the beloved production to Xbox Game Pass in the future.

Microsoft, which bought Activision Blizzard by making a big investment in the game world in the past months, has been subjected to serious criticism from the Sony front. Today, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer shared new information about the new deal and the future of Call of Duty.

Games will Be Added to the Game Pass System

Reportedly in an interview with The Verge’s Decoder, Phil Spencer said, “We are committed to keeping Call of Duty on the Playstation platform. People are worried about it. We are committed to adding these games to Game Pass. “This way, we’re going to give people more options for how they want to play these games,” he said.

Stating that if the deal is concluded, Call of Duty will not have any Game Pass obligations for the Playstation presence, Spencer said he is willing to make a longer-term deal with Sony, but the idea of ​​a contract that says “forever” is a bit silly.

The previous arrangement guaranteed that Call of Duty would stay on the Playstation front until 2027. However, Microsoft seems open to a new contract due to the fact that Call of Duty has not been removed and Sony’s concerns. Today, the Activision Blizzard agreement continues to be reviewed by regulatory agencies in many countries.