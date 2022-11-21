‘Morgan Freeman fans furious as he leads Qatar World Cup ceremony

Initially England fans hoping to attend the event were merely disheartened by a U-turn meaning they were no longer allowed to consume alcohol in the stadium.

However, that turned out to be the least controversial issue, as shocked sport followers learnt pregnant women living in Qatar can be arrested and jailed, while Muslims who have gay or extramarital sex can be flogged or given the death penalty.

Meanwhile, there have been concerns over allegedly unsafe working conditions for migrant workers, with some who helped to build the stadium having died during the process, although Qatar authorities have denied any wrongdoing.

Football fans also learnt that public displays of affection are forbidden even between married couples, while they were briefed to avoid skimpy clothing to avoid trouble with authorities in the strict state.