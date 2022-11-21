MORNING 5: Elton John songs in movies

Elton John gave what he said were his final concerts over the weekend, in Los Angeles. Here are five movies where his songs were used in a significant way:

1. Moulin Rouge: The opening montage of this Baz Luhrmann film is an extravagant production number built around “Your Song.”

2. 27 Dresses: After their characters argue over the actual lyrics, Katherine Heigl and James Marsden do a sexy dance on the bartop to “Bennie and the Jets.”

3. Almost Famous: An iconic moment in the semi-autobiographical film by Cameron Crowe involves the members of the band and their Band Aides singing “Tiny Dancer.”

4. American Hustle: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” is featured during a powerful montage at the theater.

5. Tommy: This movie by members of The Who would not be the same without Elton’s “Pinball Wizard.”