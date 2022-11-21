NAGS to hold special 50th-anniversary event

BENTONVILLE — Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will hold its 50th anniversary celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bentonville Public Library, located at 405 South Main Street in Bentonville.

NAGS has worked for more than 50 years to help researchers discover the stories of their ancestors and build their family trees.

The celebration will include a program entitled “Tracking Your Ancestors Through Multiple Records” and a tour of the genealogy library by society by librarian Carol Miles.

Patti Lee Hobbs, certified genealogist, will present the program beginning at 1 p.m. She will guide attendees through the logical progression of genealogical research, first by establishing a broad timeline of people’s locations using censuses and then by doing a deeper dive into courthouse records where most genealogical problems can be solved. Attendees will learn about tried-and-true methodologies that go beyond database abilities to click and add people to family trees.

Hobbs is a lifetime member and current president of the Ozarks Genealogical Society. She serves on the editorial board for the National Genealogical Society Quarterly and is a former trustee for the Board for Certification of Genealogists and a current trustee for the BCG Education Fund.

The public is invited. Refreshments will be served as well.