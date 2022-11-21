Nearly half of men admit they are clueless when buying jewellery





Many men have been stung in the past with their choice of accessory – after 25 percent were shocked to find their other half didn’t like the jewellery they had purchased for them.

And, of these, 52 percent insisted on the piece being exchanged for something new. Following the findings, jewellery brand Abelini has created a tool for those who want to treat their partner – to save future disappointment. A spokesman said: “Buying jewellery for your other half is hard enough as it is. “But when you’re asking someone to marry you, it is a big gesture that you need to get right, and it all starts with the ring you buy. “If you really have no clue, it might be worth dropping hints, or simply asking a close family member what they might like. “You could also take more notice of the jewellery they already wear, or take a look in their jewellery box for inspiration.”

When it comes to buying jewellery, men normally budget an average of £264. And 58 percent said that when they get it right, it’s the most satisfying feeling ever. More than two-thirds (69 percent) think it’s essential to put in the prep work before even considering buying jewellery for their loved one – and 19 percent can’t help but drop hints about what they are planning. But two in five (41 percent) said they would feel more confident buying their partner perfume, and a quarter said they’d feel more confident buying lingerie. This Christmas, 22 percent are planning on buying their spouse jewellery as a present – with earrings (44 percent), diamond rings (38 percent), and wedding rings (36 percent) coming out on top. And a whopping 90 percent of those respondents are confident their partner will like the jewellery they purchase.

Meanwhile, one in three men (32 percent) admitted they have received an item of jewellery from their partner which they didn’t like. But just over half (51 percent) said they don’t normally wear jewellery, and 28 percent said that the accessories their partner picked didn’t suit them. Of those that took part in the survey by OnePoll, 38 percent also said they didn’t have the guts to tell them they didn’t like it. The spokesman for Abelini added: “Luckily there is plenty of jewellery out there to choose from, and a woman will very rarely turn a bit of sparkle down. “Our tool was created to help give those a bit of inspiration when it comes to buying the right piece – or at least steer them in the right direction. “With Black Friday round the corner and Christmas coming up, now is a better time than ever to be looking for that special statement piece for a loved one. “It would be a good idea to keep the receipt, though – just in case they don’t like it.”

