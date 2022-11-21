Netflix renews Surviving Summer

Netflix is heading back to Australia’s beaches with its latest kids content renewal, greenlighting a second season of live-action teen series Surviving Summer.

Produced by Australia’s Werner Film Productions and Germany’s ZDF Studios, the 10 x 25-minute show is about a New York teen who moves down under to live in a small coastal town in Victoria. Production on the eight-episode second season will begin in February and is expected to wrap by late summer.

Surviving Summer premiered on Netflix in Australia this June, before rolling out internationally. According to the streamer, it was ranked as its ninth most popular series in Australia shortly after launching, and also as one of its top-10 English-language shows worldwide, generating 20 million views so far.

In other recent content deals, Netflix acquired Moonbug’s Blippi spinoff and seasons two, three and four of preschool series Molang from French animation studio Millimages.