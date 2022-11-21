Netflix Subscribers, Mystery Game ‘Immortality’ Now Available On Smartphones — Exclusively For You – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The highly-anticipated interactive video game, Immortality, is now available on Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Android devices.

What Happened: Following an Xbox Series X/S and PC release a few months ago, Netflix Inc. NFLX subscribers can now download the game by creator Sam Barlow on their smartphones, reported Engagdet.

In Immortality, players are supposed to decipher the fate of fictional actress Marissa Marcel who has disappeared. Players will get pieces of puzzles by watching clips from a few of her unreleased films and behind-the-scenes footage. After going through the footage, gamers can piece together what happened to the actress.

Why It’s Important: Immortality is expected to be a rollercoaster of a ride for gaming enthusiasts. Barlow specifically brought Allan Scott and Amelia Gray, best known for their work on Queen’s Gambit and Mr. Robot, to help write the story.

In July 2021, Netflix finally forayed into video games. The streaming service said it saw gaming as another “new content category” for the company, similar to its expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV.

