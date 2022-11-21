Netflix’s Daredevil Showrunner Supports a TV-MA Rated Born Again

Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight recently voiced his support for revival series Daredevil: Born Again‘s rumored TV-MA rating.





DeKnight, who shepherded the Netflix show’s first season, tweeted “Love it!” in response to a news story about Born Again being rated TV-MA. All three seasons of Daredevil carry that rating, however, Disney+ Original Daredevil: Born Again is not a direct continuation of that series. Neither Marvel Studios nor Disney+ have publicly commented on Born Again‘s rating, which means fans should treat reports related to the subject as pure speculation for now.

Buzz that Daredevil: Born Again will be TV-MA intensified in November 2022, after reputable scooper Daniel Ricthman tweeted that the show will “likely” secure said rating. If true, this puts Born Again at odds with previous Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ Originals WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Werewolf by Night all of which are rated TV-14. Daredevil‘s fellow legacy Netflix series Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher are all rated TV-MA, however.





Cox and D’Onofrio Return to the MCU

Regardless of whether Daredevil: Born earns the same age rating as its predecessor, the two shows will still have plenty in common. Notably, stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are both on board to reprise the roles of Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin, respectively. Cox recently recalled the moment Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige invited him back into the MCU fold, saying it caught him completely unawares. “I thought maybe he was going to ask me if I would consider doing some big charity event, a video or something to raise money and funds for people suffering during the pandemic,” he said. “I did not expect to be asked to reprise the role. I have a great mental image in my head of my wife sitting on the steps desperate to know what was happening on the phone.”

Cox and D’Onofrio are currently the only Daredevil actors set to return for Born Again. Not even key supporting cast member Deborah Ann Woll is expected to appear in the show, although she insists she’s eager to play Karen Page again. “[Marvel Studios] know where I am. Like I said, I love the character Karen Page. I love telling that story. But it is up to them what kind of story that they want to tell,” Woll said.

Daredevil: Born Again is slated to premiere on Disney+ in early 2024 and will run for 18 episodes.

