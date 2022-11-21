Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton’s Addams Family Spin-Off Is an Unimaginative Bore

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Netflix

The Addams Family gets a drearily formulaic makeover with Wednesday, a new Netflix series, premiering Nov. 23, that wedges the family’s mordant goth daughter into a boarding school drama that’s a pale photocopy of Harry Potter—and its lesser Percy Jackson/The School for Good and Evil/Vampire Academy offspring. Misbegotten on almost every front, it mines its name-brand IP for familiar romance and horror, and proves all the more depressing for being the handiwork of the very artist who decades ago pioneered such macabre teen terrain: Tim Burton.

On a purely aesthetic level, Burton—who executive produces and directs the eight-episode series’ first four installments—cut-and-pastes his greatest hits in Wednesday: a bit of Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands here, a drop of Sleepy Hollow and Frankenweenie there. Charles Addams’ The Addams Family was always an obvious influence on Burton, but the auteur brings nothing new to this reimagined adaptation; he’s already done this sort of thing before, and with considerably more inventiveness and flair.

Rather than striving for idiosyncrasy, Burton merely gives everyone what they want—or to be more precise, what they’re expecting, such that the proceedings feel like an imitation (including of Barry Sonnenfeld’s two 1990s feature films) rather than the real thing.

Wednesday’s black-clad female protagonist, misty forests, spooky manor-house school, and rituals, prophecies, and unholy creatures (as well as Danny Elfman’s been-here, done-that score) come off like tired Burton rehashes, just as its adolescent conflicts, amour and intrigue are modeled after every other supernatural YA saga from the past 15 years. Even Twilight is duplicated in Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) love-triangle choice between two potential love interests, shady bad boy artist Xavier (Percy Hynes White) and coffee shop good-guy Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

She encounters both at Nevermore Academy, an educational institute for outcasts that she’s sent to because of prior bad behavior, and which is the place where her parents Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) met and fell in love. Think of it as Hogwarts, but with even more candlelit lighting and shadowy corridors, and populated by a collection of paranormal students who fit neatly into stock types.

Story continues

As embodied by a pig-tailed Ortega in an array of colorless old-fashioned dresses and uniforms that match her pallor, Wednesday is recognizably bleak and sardonic. In showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar’s hands, she’s never without a dark, cutting, sarcastic retort. That’s faithful to the character, yet Wednesday has always been one member of an ensemble, and thus a little bit of her caustic rejoinders went a long way.