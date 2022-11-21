Categories
Entertainment

New Christmas movies, specials on Netflix, other streaming services


The Guardians of the Galaxy are coming back for the holidays exclusively on Disney+.

Netflix and friends have gone over to the Hallmark side.

What began a couple of years ago as a flurry has become a blizzard of new Christmas movies and specials on the expanding array of streaming services. Dozens of new programs with the holiday glow are coming this season, from more versions of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to a Marvel-flavored Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. (In fact, dozens have already debuted, including “Falling for Christmas,” a Hallmark-y comeback vehicle for Lindsay Lohan, which began streaming on Netflix Nov. 10.)

Here are just some of the new Christmas-themed offerings debuting on major streaming services from Thanksgiving to Christmas, organized by streamer.

New Christmas movies on Netflix

Barrett Doss (from left), a furry friend and Justin Hartley are both looking for answers in

“Christmas on Mistletoe Farm”: In this British drama, a widowed father inherits a farm at Christmastime and struggles to adjust to small-town life even as his kids conspire to set down roots there. Starting Nov. 23.

“The Noel Diary”: A novelist who returns home to settle his estranged mother’s estate meets a woman searching for her birth mother, whose old diary might hold the answers they both seek. Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins and James Remar star in this holiday romance. Starting Nov. 24.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: