New furniture line draws inspiration from Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’


Teeter is at it again, flirting with the cowboys and stealing their hats, but something doesn’t jive in this picture of one of the quirkiest of characters populating Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.”

This is not Montana, but rather High Point, North Carolina, global nexus of the furniture industry, and it’s not really Teeter but her alter ego, actress Jennifer Landon, who is joking with the guys wearing cowboy hats. They’re not cowpokes, but designers responsible for the new Yellowstone collection Green Gables Furniture just launched at High Point Market

In partnership with Paramount Network, Green Gables designed and developed two Yellowstone collections that channel the live-large, live-well spirit of the hit television series, which debuted its fifth season earlier this month. Now the rest of the world can enjoy the Dutton lifestyle, minus trips to the train station, of course.

Jennifer Landon, who plays Teeter on the Paramount series

Twice a year, High Point Market presents the latest trends expected to drive a $500-plus billion global industry. Interest in the Duttons and their dysfunctional, yet addictive, world is running so high that Green Gables gathered plentiful, and understandable, interest as soon as the collection hit the High Point showroom. 

The Dutton collection in the Yellowstone furniture series blends Arts and Crafts with Western Rustic for a comfortable, luxurious look with a back story as colorful as the television series. The naturally-textured reclaimed wood seen in the case pieces, like the national park for which the television series was named, has withstood the test of time.

Not only are these pieces unique in design but every element has a history and story to tell, a tale of ranchers and barns and endless western skies. The handles pay homage to the Dutton ranch’s signature “Y” brand.

This Dutton four-drawer chest is part of the Yellowstone series by Green Gables Furniture.

The Gallatin Valley collection nods to the rich history of American hickory furniture.  As American settlers traveled West in the 1800s, they discovered the incredible strength and usefulness of the hickory tree.

Strong and durable, hickory has played an essential role in the making of tools and furniture still utilized in households, hospitality spaces and American parks today. The hickory saplings used in the Yellowstone collection are harvested through sustainable methods and hand-crafted in the United States.



