New On Hulu In December 2022: It’s A Wonderful Binge, Nolan’s Batman Trilogy

In the upcoming month, Hulu has a lot of cool stuff coming out on the streaming service. There’s plenty of original content, which include comedies, documentaries, and Santa-related content. Below, you’ll find everything coming to Hulu for the month of December and a few recommendations.

People keep saying they don’t make comedies anymore, but on December 9, Hulu is taking a wild swing on the Christmas-themed It’s A Wonderful Binge. It’s a pretty strange movie with a delightfully odd cast including Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows, Paul Scheer, and a synopsis reads in part: “In the near future, all drinking and drugs are banned except for one glorious day known as The Binge… This year, that day happens to miraculously land on Christmas.” The movie promises to be a holiday adventure complete with magical story books, catchy songs, stop-motion animation, and in a package “like you’ve never seen before.” Check out the trailer below.

On December 12, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises all hit Hulu. The final film in the Christopher Nolan trilogy is marking its 10th anniversary, and there have been so many other takes on Batman–and more in the pipeline, though with fewer people donning the cowl–that now’s actually a pretty good time to revisit Nolan’s take on Gotham with some healthy distance and fresh eyes.

Below is a list of all the content coming to Hulu in December. You can also check out our similar list for Disney+ in December over here.

New to Hulu December 2022

December 1

Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7

Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED)

Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13

The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30

Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

Anger Management (2003)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Being Julia (2004)

Brothers (2009)

Christine (1983)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Good Kids (2016)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

Hancock (2008)

The Happening (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Marmaduke (2010)

Never Back Down (2008)

Only You (1994)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Rider (2018)

Rio (2011)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Scout (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

This Christmas (2007)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Witless Protection (2008)

December 2

Darby and the Dead (2022)

American Carnage (2021)

Gone in the Night (2022)

December 3

December 5

Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes

December 7

Connect: Complete Season 1

December 8

The Night House (2020)

Proximity (2020)

December 9

It’s A Wonderful Binge (2022)

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Fate of a Sport (2022)

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

White Elephant (2022)

December 10

December 11

Retrograde (2022)

Rogue (2020)

December 12

Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Dunkirk (2017)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

December 13

FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1

December 14

Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game: Complete Limited Series

December 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3

Freddie Mercury: Special

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3

Guns N’ Roses: Special

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

Third Reich: The Fall: Special

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1

360 (2011)

Life Partners (2014)

December 16

Collide (2022)

I Love My Dad (2022)

December 18

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

December 19

Paranoia (2013)

The Torch (2022)

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)

December 20

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7

December 21

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

December 23

Mack + Rita (2022)

Sharp Stick (2022)

December 24

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

December 25

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream

Mfkz (2018)

December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Last Looks (2021)

December 27

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

December 30

Delia’s Gone (2022)

Into the Deep (2022)

The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)

December 31