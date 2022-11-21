Categories
Entertainment

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ actress, has died at age 47 | CNN



Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' actress, has died at age 47 | CNN



CNN
 — 

Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died last week, her family announced.

She was 47.

Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, revealed the news on Facebook on Nov 17.

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

“Supernatural” show creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter to write, “Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

A cause of death was not disclosed, but Aycox revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with leukemia.

“I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo,” she wrote at the time.

Aycox shared periodic updates on her treatment, revealing her determined spirit, strength and sense of humor.





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: