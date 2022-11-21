Nike Files Three New NFT and Metaverse Trademarks for its .Swoosh Web3 Platform – NFTgators

Quick take:

The applications cover virtual footwear, clothing, and sports equipment.

Online retail store services featuring virtual goods are also covered.

The trademark filings indicate plans for custom manufacture of real-world versions of digital footwear and apparel.

Nike has filed three new trademarks for .Swoosh, a new metaverse platform under Nike Virtual Studios that will house the sportswear giant’s virtual apparel, footwear and accessories.

The applications were filed on Nov 14, the same day that .Swoosh was announced. The three new trademarks applications were filed for Nike’s Swoosh logo, the brand names “DOTSWOOSH” and “.SWOOSH’.

As the platform allows community members to collect and trade Nike’s virtual creations and wear the virtual apparel in digital games and immersive experiences, the trademark applications cover footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds.

NFT-related goods and services that are covered in the new trademark applications include video clips, photography, music, data, visual effects, digital multimedia files, digital collectibles, and crypto-collectibles featuring and linked to digital and physical footwear, clothing, headwear, bags, backpacks, masks, jewelry, sports equipment, digital animated and non-animated designs and characters, avatars, digital overlays, character skins, art, toys, and trading cards authenticated by non-fungible tokens on a blockchain network for access to and use in digital offline and online environments.

The trademarks also cover online marketplace for buyers and sellers of downloadable virtual goods, digital collectibles, and crypto-collectibles, digital animated and nonanimated designs and characters, avatars, digital overlays, skins, art, toys and trading cards authenticated by non-fungible tokens on a blockchain network

As the virtual products come with utility, the trademarks cover the launch of membership club services through holding NFTs granting members access to exclusive digital and physical products and reward events, physical product creation programs, and access to digital or physical products such as clothing, shoes, bags, masks, toys, collectibles, trading cards, artwork, and jewelry as part of giveaways, contests and rewards.

The trademark filings also indicate plans for the custom manufacture of real-world versions of trading cards, digital footwear and apparel.

In 2023, Nike will debut its first digital collection for .Swoosh, shaped by the platform’s community. Starting in the new year, users will be able to buy the digital products, minted on Polygon, with a credit or debit card. According to Fast Company, Nike plans to sell the digital sneakers for less than $50 a pair.

