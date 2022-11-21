Norway Proposes New Rules to Strengthen Rights of Railway Passengers – SchengenVisaInfo.com

New rules regarding the rights of rail passengers have been proposed by the Norwegian Ministry of Transport in a bid to give these travellers better consumer protection.

In this regard, the Ministry pointed out that with the new rules, railway passengers will be provided with better information and services, in particular persons with disabilities, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

“These new rules will strengthen the rights of travellers and help make rail travel more attractive,” Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård also noted.

According to Minister Nygård, the proposal implies a common European incentive, stressing that the aim is to implement the new rules in all national railway journeys.

As the Ministry explains, the new rules have been strengthened in several areas, including the demand for better information for travellers when buying tickets and information that must be provided in accessible formats.

In addition, based on the above proposal, the requirements for the readiness to deal with delays and significant deviations, as well as assistance for travellers, will be strengthened.

Persons with reduced functionality and mobility will be given the right to travel information in accessible formats, strong requests for assistance, and assistance with tickets. Travellers should also receive compensation for damage to aids and assistance at stations.

Moreover, with the approval of the new rules, better opportunities will be offered to bring bicycles on board, with special requirements for the number of spaces for bicycles on board trains. The Ministry has also stressed that this proposal is open for consultation until February 10 of next year.

Recently, the demand for travelling more by train has increased significantly, as shown in a survey conducted in May by Opinium Research for High Speed ​​1, which revealed that many people would like to travel to Europe by train if there were more routes available.

Opinium Research’s data also revealed that 81 per cent of respondents were mainly United Kingdom nationals who said they would travel by train to the EU for work.

According to these data, a total of 86 per cent of people have planned to make their journey to the EU by train. They have emphasised that their choice has come on the condition that they can receive direct services to their destination.

The EU has also urged European countries to work more extensively to improve the quality of their high-speed train network, and reach the carbon emission goals that have been set during this decade.

The EU aims to expand and improve the use of high-speed rail by next year to triple current levels by 2050 while also reducing the use of cars and air travel.