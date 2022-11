Kristian Morken, 21, of Nosteveien, Lier, Viken, Norway, was found guilty after a trial at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court last month of sexual assault on a woman over 16 on November 20 2021.

A second count of sexual assault was discontinued.

Morken appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court last week, where he was fined £300, and ordered to pay compensation of £1,000, as well as paying court costs of £334.