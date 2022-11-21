Octopus customers begin to save with new National Grid energy scheme

Octopus Energy has announced that over 200,000 households took part in the first test session of the energy firm’s new energy reduction scheme. The Saving Session scheme pays households for reducing their energy usage at peak times of the day. Conducted between 5pm and 6pm on November 15, the group managed to reduce the country’s demand for energy by 108MW.

Typical bill payers joining the scheme received well over £1 for the one-hour shift, as well as saving on their energy costs.

The top 5 percent of participants earned an average of £4.27.

All earnings from the were paid in the form of ‘Octopoints’, which can be exchanged for energy account credit, cash or eventually prizes.

The savings can also be donated to the £15million ‘Octo Assist’ fund which supports people who are struggling with their energy bills.

READ MORE: I swapped my oven for a slow cooker with some surprising results