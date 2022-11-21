On World Children’s Day UNICEF and Ukraine’s childrens favorite dog, Patron, signed a Memorandum of Understanding [EN/UK] – Ukraine

Attachments

On World Children’s Day, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and representatives of Patron the Dog signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Patron himself took part at the ceremony. The document deepens the cooperation of UNICEF and the famous dog in supporting the mental health of children and popularizing mine education and safety.

Within the framework of the Memorandum, UNICEF and Patron will cooperate in the area of mine risk education and safety, reducing many of the risks due to war, as well as providing mental health and psychosocial support for children, adolescents, youth, their caregivers and educators.

As a true friend of children in Ukraine, Patron the Dog has received the title “Good Will Dog” from UNICEF in Ukraine. After all, he not only protects them from mines, but also helps maintain children’s mental health.

“There is not a single child in Ukraine who does not know about Patron, the demining dog. Patron won the trust and hearts of all Ukrainians, and together with UNICEF, Patron will promote extremely important things for Ukrainian society, such as mine risk education and mental health. Thanks to his “parents”, Patron knows everything about explosive objects and mined fields, and he is constantly involved in demining activities. He also knows how to encourage and comfort with a sense of humour children and adults during hard times. Observing him and communicating with him helps to overcome stress and raise their spirits,” said UNICEF Representative in Ukraine, Murat Sahin.

As part of the cooperation, an augmented reality (AR) development has already been launched – an Instagram mask with Patron the Dog. This is part of the “Learning Together” campaign to support children in Ukraine who study from their homes online. Virtual Patron will be an assistant for children and teenagers, and will provide them with advice and tips in their studies every day.

With the help of an animated, interactive, and accessible format for children, Patron will help convey to children the most important things about mental health and mine safety. This includes easing the impact of war, active hostilities and limitations in communication with peers on the mental health of children, as well as preventing dangerous situations associated with the explosive remnants of war.

