‘Our hearts are broken’: Community gathers in Orlando to honor victims of Colorado shooting





In Orlando on Sunday, dozens gathered to show their support for the Colorado shooting victims as well as the LGBTQ community. The onePulse Foundation held a gathering Sunday at the Pulse Interim Memorial to pray and reflect on the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. “I’m just frustrated and sad and angry and I want it all to stop,” Maureen Johanson, an attendee, said. Johanson is from Colorado and lived through the mass shooting at Columbine High. When she learned of Sunday’s gathering, she felt compelled to come. “I felt like I want to do something and I don’t know what else to do,” Johanson said. Organizers say the event was intended in part to bring together those hurting at the news out of Colorado. “It brings us right back to this time six years ago when it was a Sunday morning,” said Rev. Terri Steed Pierce, the senior pastor of Joy Metropolitan Community Church. Steed Pierce led her LGBTQ congregation through the aftermath of the Pulse shooting and spoke passionately of how weary everyone is.”I’m sick of being here. I’m sick of talking about the same stuff and nothing changing,” Steed Pierce said. Dr. Joel Hunter, who introduced himself as a pastor for over 50 years of conservative evangelical, predominantly straight congregations. He called for an end to the marginalization of the LGBTQ community.”I wanna say on behalf of so many of us, our hearts are broken again with you. We stand with you,” Hunter said. Present at the gathering but not speaking as part of the event was Barbara Poma, the Owner of Pulse.She said she is attempting to reach out to the owner of the Colorado Springs club. “I’m so sad that they have joined our family in this way, but they are not alone and I want them to know that,” Poma said. A banner was laid out for everyone to sign. It will be sent to Colorado Springs. The overwhelming message of Sunday’s event was consistent. “We want the hate to stop. We’re tired,” Poma said.

