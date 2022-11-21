Paul McCartney Claims There’s One Place He’s Been ‘Trying to Avoid Playing’: ‘The Elephant’s Graveyard’

Paul McCartney has toured the world as one-fourth of The Beatles and as a solo act. He’s enjoyed the privilege of entertaining fans worldwide for over 60 years. However, there is one place he has been “trying to avoid playing,” and that’s Las Vegas, which he calls “the elephant’s graveyard.” Why is McCartney so opposed to a lengthy Sin City stay when his contemporaries have had great success playing residencies? His reasons are surprising.

Paul McCartney | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Paul McCartney admits one ‘can’t take anything for granted’ after the past several years

After living through the coronavirus pandemic and realizing how precious life truly is, McCartney told British GQ that he no longer takes things for face value. Family, friends, and his creative ability have all taken on a deeper meaning.

“I suppose I learned that you can’t take anything for granted and that it’s tough to predict the future now,” he explained. Relationships are important, as are family and music. As I say, I’m lucky because what I do all starts with writing, and I can pretty much do that anywhere, so long as I’ve got a guitar.”

He continued, “I like having stuff to do, as it keeps the brain busy. And on top of all my projects, I’ve had the luxury of sitting down and writing songs for no reason, which is great. It keeps me off the streets.”

However, one of those things that will likely not be on his to-do list is a Las Vegas residency.

Paul McCartney remains opposed to a lengthy Las Vegas run, ‘the elephant’s graveyard’

Paul McCartney in 1987 | Rino Petrosino/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Many of McCartney’s contemporaries, including Aerosmith, Elton John, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Janet Jackson, and Celine Dion, have had successful residencies in Las Vegas. However, McCartney remains adamant about not playing the famed Vegas strip for a lengthy period of time. British GQ asked him if he would ever consider a Las Vegas residency or even tackle a Broadway run as both Bruce Springsteen and David Byrne did successfully.

“Not really. Some people would like me to do it, as they say, I’ve got plenty of stories and songs, but one thing holding me back at the moment is that Bruce has just done it, you know? It feels like, ‘Oh, I’ll do it now, then!’ So I think that’s made me a little reluctant to follow in his footsteps or follow a trend,” McCartney explained.

He continued, “I’d prefer to play with the band to a bigger audience or even smaller. I don’t mind little clubs. I do a solo segment in the middle of my shows at the moment, and to do a whole show like that, I’m not sure I fancy it. It might be a little bit like too much hard work.

“As for playing Vegas [in a residency], that’s something I’ve been trying to avoid my whole life. Nothing attracts me about the idea. Vegas is where you go to die, isn’t it? It’s the elephant’s graveyard.”

However, the former Beatles bassist has played single Las Vegas shows in the past

Despite McCartney’s ambivalence about playing Sin City for a lengthy residency, he has previously played single shows there. In August 1964, The Beatles; McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, played two back-to-back shows at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It was to be the first and last time that the band played in the area.

McCartney brought his solo show to Las Vegas in April 1993 and 2002. In 2005 he played two concerts on the strip at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino; in 2009, he played The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

McCartney returned to Nevada to play MGM in 2011. In 2013, he played two nights at the IHeart Music Festival at the same venue. He wouldn’t return to Las Vegas until 2019 with two dates at the T-Mobile Arena.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Once Wrote a Secret Letter to Prince, What Did It Say?