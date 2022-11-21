Pension savers urged to consider ‘cheapest way’ to beat inflation

The Bank of England has warned the UK risks being plunged into the longest recession in 100 years after it pushed up the cost of borrowing to three percent in the biggest single interest rate rise since 1989. The 0.75 percentage point increase has not been enough to mitigate the double-digit inflation, so the Bank has cautioned further action may be needed.

The Bank now expects inflation, which hit 10.1 percent in September, to peak at 11 percent by the end of 2022.

Journalist Robin Powell and Jonathan Hollow, a former Government Money and Pensions Service worker explained what a recession means for one’s pensions and investments.

They spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk and said: “If you have a guaranteed ‘defined benefit’ pension, inflation could erode its long-term value, but a recession alone is unlikely to have a big impact.

“If you have an investment-based pension (these are technically called ‘defined contribution’ pensions), its value is likely to fall during a recession.

