Pictures of MS Dhoni playing Tennis go viral, fans say he looks ‘fitter than many Team India’ players

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni can’t stop winning trophies, and apart from cricket, he has now added another trophy to his cabinet, in tennis! Yes you read that right, Dhoni paired up with local tennis player Sumeet Bajaj and the pair of them had recently won the men’s doubles event in a tournament organised by Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

The 41-year-old got his hands on yet another trophy, and fans were thrilled to see that he’s kept his winning habit alive. More recently, pictures of Dhoni playing Tennis are going viral on social media, and fans have compared his fitness levels to that of many current Team India players.

Even at his age, Dhoni continues to go strong in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and he’s playing tennis, as well as batting in the nets as seen in multiple viral videos to keep himself fit for the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign.

Recent pictures of MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/HI6FPTwnR3

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 21, 2022

In the latest pictures of Mahi, he can be seen wearing a tank T-shirt, wherein his muscles are clearly visible. Fans couldn’t help but drool at his fitness, and also compared him to many current India players.

Check how fans reacted:

Man looks fitter than ever …

Meanwhile Current gen players pic.twitter.com/qpB9UVu0rb

— Man in the Suit (@Bala_Krish_07) November 21, 2022

Mahi bhai k biceps

— Rahul (@rahul__ra) November 21, 2022

His FITNESS

— RAHU (@SpiceRahul) November 21, 2022

His fitness level is looking crazy, age is not a concern if you are willing to put in the work but then at the same time people criticizing Rohit Sharma are the reflection of the hypothetical superiority complex. — Abhi Rajput (@Abhirajputfit) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculation recently that Dhoni can be considered as a mentor in the Indian team, particularly in the T20 format so that players can become more ‘fearless’. He was a mentor for the team which travelled to the T20 World Cup last year, but the Men in Blue couldn’t make it through to the knockout stages.