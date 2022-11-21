Piers Morgan condemns ‘outrageously disrespectful’ BBC over Qatar

Yet she has blasted FIFA, arguing: “It’s absurd that you’re not even committing to a compensation fund for families [for migrant workers’].”

She continued: “When we sit here, we are in the richest country, FIFA is one of the richest organisations.

“The great Nelson Mandela said we can use sport to change the world. But these two [Qatar and FIFA] are not, when they can.”

Yet @Magistar7 criticised Alex on Twitter for not doing more to challenge attitudes towards LGBT+ citizens.

He challenged that she’d posed for photos with Vladimir Putin at a previous World Cup in Russia, despite homosexuality being treated harshly there due to a law banning “gay propaganda”.

The debate continues, as the World Cup action begins to heat up.