Pink delivers moving tribute to Olivia Newton-John at the American Music Awards | CNN

Pink performed a cover of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” at the American Music Awards in honor of the late singer and actress Olivia Newton-John.

As she sang, photos of the “Grease” star were played on a screen behind her on stage at the Microsoft Theater. Newton-John died in August after a long battle with breast cancer.

Pink also performed earlier in the night, belting out her new single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

She also walked the red carpet before the show, alongside her husband Carey Hart and their two kids Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5.

Carey Hart, left, Pink, right and their children Willow Sage Hart, from second left and Jameson Moon Hart.

“I had the pleasure of being around her several times and she was as darling as you would imagine,” Pink said of Newton-John to KABC during the preshow. “She was such an icon, and it’s a really big honor to be able to sing her.”

Pink will head out on a North American stadium tour next summer.

Her new album “TRUSTFALL” will be out February 17, 2023.



