Categories
US

Port Canaveral now home to world’s largest cruise ship


PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – After previously sailing this year out of Fort Lauderdale and Europe, Royal Caribbean says its fifth ship in its Oasis class will now call Port Canaveral home for at least the next two years.

Weighing more than 230,000 tons with a total capacity of nearly 7,000 passengers, Wonder of the Seas is currently the world’s largest cruise ship.

[TRENDING: Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons | Law enforcement activity out of Polk County shuts down lanes on I-4 in Hillsborough, FHP says | Become a News 6 Insider]

Strategic Account Manager Joanne Cotterman says all guests are now welcome – a big change from when cruising restarted a year ago during the pandemic.

“We will take guests whether they are vaccinated or not vaccinated,” Cotterman said. “And we’ve actually just eliminated the testing requirements as well for all guests, no matter what their vaccine status is.”

By eliminating COVID-19 rules, Cotterman said Royal Caribbean is boosting ticket sales.

A Wonder of the Seas passenger boarding the ship Sunday shared his thoughts on how the cruise industry has navigated the pandemic.

“I think that the industry’s doing a lot to keep everybody safe and secure,” Gary Emard said.

After seven nights across the Caribbean, Wonder Of The Seas is scheduled to return to Port Canaveral next Sunday morning and depart on another trip next Sunday afternoon.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: