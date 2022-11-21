Prince Philip devastated by ‘untrue’ claims about sister’s death

The fifth series of Netflix’s The Crown returned earlier in November as viewers continue to watch a fictional portrayal of the Royals’ lives in the 90s. However, there has been huge controversy surrounding the ‘false’ storylines that have been displayed throughout the show. Speaking about one heartbreaking scene in one of the earlier series, Lady Glenconner said Prince Philip was hurt by what was dramatised.

On Monday’s instalment of This Morning, presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby welcomed close friend to the late Princess Margaret, Lady Glenconner onto the show.

During their conversation, they spoke about the popular Netflix show The Crown, which featured their guest in the third series portrayed by actress Nancy Carrol.

Speaking about the fictional series, Lady Glenconner confessed that although she thought the initial series which featured the coronation was good, it went off-piste.

She told Phil and Holly: “I know from my own experience, being in The Crown, what was in it was absolutely not true. It wasn’t true at all.”

