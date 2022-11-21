Princess Charlene celebrates first National Day since illness





For the first time in three years since the Covid pandemic, the entire Monegasque royal family were together to celebrate the country’s national holiday. Princess Charlene delighted the public at the festivities as she blew kisses and waved to crowds outside Princely Palace.

Princess Charlene began the holiday by attending Te Deum Mass at Monaco Cathedral and also drove along the streets of Monaco to greet the public alongside her husband Prince Albert. The royal pair then made a balcony appearance as the parade rode past with their twin children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques who were spotted excitedly waving Monaco’s flag as the parade took place. The royal children were later also joined by their cousins Kaia-Rose and India, and royal sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews attended the festivities as well. Princess Charlene wore a full-length cream-coloured Akris cape coat while also wearing a black turtleneck. She completed the outfit with a black brimmed har designed by British hat-maker Stephen Jones, black gloves and large pearly earrings.

Princess Charlene also took to Instagram before the celebrations began and posted a photograph of her seven-year-old twins. In the photograph, Prince Jacques is saluting while dressed like his father in a military uniform wearing a carabiner’s cap. Princess Gabriella smiles at the camera and is wearing a dark red double-breasted redingote with an angled black chapeau, similar to the hat Princess Charlene wore during the national event. The royal captioned the photograph “Happy National Day” which was later shared by Princely Palace on their other royal social media pages. READ MORE: Philip’s protective advice to Queen three years before his death

Princess Charlene is celebrating her first National Day in quite some time, as the royal spent the majority of 2021 in her home country of South Africa due to illness. The Princess was unable to see her children during this time and also missed celebrating her tenth wedding anniversary with Prince Albert. The royal returned to Monaco in November last year but continued to not make any public appearances, with the only announcement being that she was taking “time to recover” due to “poor health”. It is unknown what illness Prince Charlene was suffering from, as Prince Albert said to People magazine she had “incredible fatigue” and “hadn’t slept well” as well as having trouble eating. He said: “She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments. A cold or the flu or God help us, Covid.” The Princess returned to public life earlier this year in May and appears to have made a full recovery.

