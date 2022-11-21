Princess Charlene oozes elegance in stylish black and white look

The Princess wore a double-breasted wool-cashmere blazer from Parosh, which is currently on sale on Farfetch.com for $624, or £578.

She matched this with a pair of pleated, wide-leg trousers, also from Parosh. These are also available on Farfetch, for $377, or £349.

The royal accessorised at the time with a pair of pearl earrings – similar to those she wore yesterday.

Another monochrome look, also worn in September, as Charlene lay the first brick of the future refuge of the Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA) of Monaco, was a white blouse with a V-neckline and a pair of casual, tracksuit-like black trousers.