Producer Suneel on once-engaged couple Abhishek-Karisma’s relationship, says there was constant bickering

Producer Suneel Darshan on Karisma Kapoor-Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship

In a recent interview, Suneel was asked about the rumours of Karisma and Abhishek’s relationship. To this, the producer confirmed the rumours, saying, they were a couple and getting married.

Details of Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor’s engagement

“We have attended the engagement. I was a part of that. The Kapoor sisters were very close because of my respect for Babita ji. Where Abhishek was concerned, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya was a special movie and it needed to be. It was the only movie where Abhishek and Karisma Kapoor were cast together. They never worked together before or after,” Suneel told Bollywood Hungama.

Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor’s ‘constant bickering’

The filmmaker-producer also recalled the duo’s equation on the sets of the film. To this, he explained why he never thought they were ‘made for each other’. The producer said there was constant bickering, adding maybe that’s how some people are. He further said: “I always wondered if they are really the ‘made for each other’ kind of pair. Abhishek is a sweet fellow. Lolo (Karisma’s nickname) is a very nice person too. But maybe some things are destined.”

Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya marked the first and last film of the duo together. The couple soon parted ways after the film’s release. On the personal front, Karisma got married to businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The duo separated years later in 2016. Karisma and Sanjay have two kids together, Samaira and Kiaan. In 2007, Abhishek got married to Aishwarya Rai and the duo are now parents to an 11-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.