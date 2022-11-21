Putin’s ‘General Armageddon’ under pressure after battlefield retreat – latest

Rishi Sunak condemns Russia’s ‘barbaric’ war in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails

A top Russian general is under pressure to prove that Moscow’s retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson this month was worth it.

Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian media for his ruthlessness, recommended that Moscow’s troops leave Kherson and the west bank of the River Dnipro where they were dangerously exposed.

The decorated war veteran argued that the retreat would save equipment and would allow Russia to redeploy forces – an estimated 30,000 men – from Kherson to offensives elsewhere.

“We await your brilliant results and pray for you, I pray for you every day,” Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT TV and one of the main proponents of the war, told him in a TV broadcast last week.

General Surovikin’s appointment at the beginning of October was the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that they had publicly named an overall commander for its forces.

However, some Russians believe Surovikin’s appointment was the setting up of a potential fall guy to protect Russian president Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu from direct criticism.