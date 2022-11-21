Queen Maxima and Meghan Markle wear similar dresses





Earlier this month, on November 10, Queen Maxima donned a beautiful red cape dress to a concert in Amsterdam. The Dutch Queen joined her husband as they watched a musical performance by Betrice Rana and Ludovico Rana in the Concertgebouw.

Maxima’s red cape dress was very similar to a version Meghan Markle wore back in March 2020. To attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall, the Duchess of Sussex donned a bright red dress featuring a cape that draped over her shoulders. The dress was the Kalika Long Dress by Safiyaa, and retailed on the designer’s website for £1,295. Meghan accessorised with a red satin Manolo Blahnik clutch bag, Stuart Weitzman Leigh pumps, and floral beaded drop earrings by Simone Rocha. READ MORE: Meghan & Kate not as ‘popular or influential’ as more ‘beloved’ royal

Her heels were red and suede, while her earrings also matched her dress – they were a dark, wine red. Cape dresses can be difficult to pull off, but Meghan’s suited her perfectly. As did Maxima’s version. The Dutch royal’s dress was a little looser than Meghan’s, floating in a maxi style to her feet. It was the Silk-Blend Crepe Kaftan in red by none other than iconic Italian designer Valentino. DON’T MISS:

Maxima combined her dress with a pair of Gianvito 105 Burgundy Velvet Pumps and a necklace from Tutti Frutti. The necklace was a chunky, silver piece with small, multicoloured gemstones. Like Meghan, Maxima carried a small clutch bag, which was also red, matching her dress. Both royals looked stunning in their dresses, styling them completely different to one another. However, interestingly, both Meghan and Maxima left their hair down over their shoulders and wore stand-out jewellery. READ MORE: Dominic West’s quiet life in London suburb where average home is £880k

Celebrity stylist and fashion expert Miranda Holder commented on the two women’s choices. She said: “Queen Maxima looked sophisticated and regal yesterday stepping out in a Valentino floor length chiffon gown in deep red. “The modest look was very striking, and the colour red added a sense of daring and drama which certainly got heads turning. “Wearing monochrome – head-to-toe single in a single colour – is a popular style hack adopted by the royal ladies as it looks very sophisticated, creates a striking impression and elongates the frame.”

Miranda went on to compare Maxima and Meghan, saying: “The look was more than a little reminiscent of the stunning red cape dress that Meghan Markle wore in March 2020, but Queen Maxima’s outfit felt more classic and elegant whereas Meghan’s more fashion forward, the dress showing off her beautiful figure to perfection. “Both outfits are beautiful, and yet feel very different. In terms of colour, the red Meghan is wearing is absolutely perfect for her rich autumnal looks, however the deep red that Queen Maxima is wearing is slightly overpowering her more delicate complexion.” Queen Elizabeth II is the most famous royal known for monochrome looks – the late monarch often wore an outfit head-to-toe in the same colour, reportedly in order to stand out from the crowd so that fans could see her. The colours were also usually bright, from greens and reds to purples and pinks.

