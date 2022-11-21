Rafa faces 2023 challenge – Love Tennis Blog

Rafael Nadal wasn’t his usual self this week in Turin at the World Tour Finals. The super fast conditions never suit his game and the altitude didn’t help things either. Rafa didn’t really look too Rafa like at all. His performances prompted the Tennis Podcast to tweet about his future career.

The tennis podcast queried whether Rafa could ever return to grand slam title winning form in 2023. As click baity as the tweet sounds, some of the performances from Rafa this week were a shadow of Rafa’s self. A step slow, uncertain, unable to dominate and lacking match practice. Despite being out of the World Tour Finals Rafa secured a first win in 4 against Casper Ruud 7-5 7-5.

Rafa has had an incredible 2022; winning possibly the greatest comeback in a slam ever and his 14 grand slam at the French Open. He also won 4 titles in total. 20 matches in a row won. Probably one of the most memorable seasons by any tennis player.

The trouble is Nadal is carrying many injuries and the war wounds of so many years on tour continue to wear on him. He has always had sore knees, he has a cauterised foot, an abdomen issue and recently welcomed a new son into the world. I guess we can understand if Rafa isn’t feeling as great as he once was. His priorities perhaps have changed after an incredible first 6 months of 2022.

Greatest Fighter in the Game

As Roger Federer proved throughout his career that you should count him out at your peril. Rafael Nadal is the number 1 fighter in the game, his dogged determinedness is simply unmatched. If there is one player we should never doubt it is Rafael Nadal.

How many times have we doubted before only to be proved wrong? With 22 slams in his back pocket and the undisputed title of the King of Roland Garros. Rafa can do this again and come back to a grand slam winning level but he has a massive amount of work to do.

Rafael Nadal Southern American Tour

Rafa has agreed to a 6 match Latin American Tour to take in several countries in the area. He will take on Casper Ruud in 5 of these matches plus special guest mixed games. The last match of the Nadal tour is on the 1st December before Nadal is expected to return to Spain for a break ahead of his 2023 season. There can be no doubt that Nadal has chosen to play these games and agree to this tour. He will be paid very well for these appearances. Such tours come at funny time of the year. Many players struggle to complete the whole season with injuries and have only a few weeks of vacation before they return to the court. Given Nadal’s age and physical condition you wonder where Team Nadal really thinking about longevity when they agreed to this tour.

Rafa will have very little time before he sets sail for Australia and the Australian Open. They say that it takes around 6 weeks to get fit for the pro tour which means Rafa will have a matter of days before he has to resume training. In 2022 Rafa enjoyed a 20 match victories at the start of the season which included Australian Open, and right up until the final of Indian Wells.

What does Rafa need to do well.

Rafa needs game time to get his rhythm and timing on court. Unlike Federer who can seemingly take a break from the game and then pick up a racket, Rafa struggles to get up to the speed of matchplay quickly. Will his body allow him to practice and play sufficiently to get his level back? Time will tell. Rafa will still be a factor at Roland Garros however it remains to be seen if the grass and hard courts will be happy hunting grounds for the GOAT 

